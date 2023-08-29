Not so fast, Harry! Kane finally dons lederhosen after missing Bayern Munich's initial annual photo shoot in 'warm up' for Oktoberfest

Harry Kane finally donned the Lederhosen after missing Bayern Munich's initial annual photo shoot in 'warm up' for Oktoberfest.

Kane remained absent in the first photo shoot

Got dressed in Lederhosen

Posed with Muller and Davies

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was busy tending to his wife who gave birth to their fourth child, Henry Edward Kane, which forced him to miss the first photo shoot with the entire squad. However, Kane made up for his earlier absence and joined Daniel Peretz, Thomas Muller and Alphonso Davies, dressed in traditional Bavarian attire for a fresh session of photo shoot ahead of the Oktoberfest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has had a roaring start to his Bundesliga career as the 30-year-old has found the net three times in two games. In the previous match against Augsburg, he scored a brace which included a goal from a spot-kick.

WHAT NEXT? Kane will hope to continue his rich vein of form when Bayern play against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.