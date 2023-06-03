Harry Kane in demand! Carlo Ancelotti informs Real Madrid hierarchy he wants to sign Tottenham talisman in key transfer meeting

Carlo Ancelotti has let the Real Madrid hierarchy know who his number one striker target is this summer: Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Ancelotti's future at Madrid recently confirmed

Italian boss wants to move for Kane

England captain out of contract next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? After receiving confirmation from the Real Madrid board that he has their full backing to stay on as manager, Ancelotti has revealed that he wants Spurs' talismanic frontman Kane to lead the line for him next season. He informed the Madrid hierarchy at a key transfers meeting, according to The Athletic. Also on the agenda was Jude Bellingham's potential signing from Borussia Dortmund, and Karim Benzema's possible move to Saudi Arabia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid won't be the only club eyeing up Kane, as the England captain reaches the end of his six-year contract at Spurs. Given that his current deal runs out next summer, you'd expect this window to be Tottenham's last real chance to cash in on their star man, and there aren't many clubs better placed to make a move for Kane than Madrid. It's said that Ancelotti was told the board would try to make the transfer happen, although Spurs have absolutely no desire to sell Kane.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Another thing to consider is finances — Jude Bellingham is reportedly house hunting in Madrid ahead of a big-money move, meaning the La Liga club will already be spending heavily elsewhere this summer. They might struggle to raise the cash to secure Kane as well, especially considering that Manchester United are keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? So much of this depends on Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who for several years has made very clear that his star striker is not for sale. He'll know that Kane could leave on a free next summer, but he seems ready to risk losing him then if it means having his services for another season. Another key factor is the England striker's ongoing quest to become the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer; if Ancelotti succeeds in luring him to Madrid, that goal would have to be put on hold.