Watch out, Harry Kane! Bayern Munich set to play FIFA Club World Cup match in extreme temperatures amid 'dangerous heatwave' warning

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich have been warned that they could face a "dangerous heatwave" in their FIFA Club World Cup clash with Benfica.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Bundesliga champions are set to face Portuguese opposition in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday. The U.S. national weather service is forecasting that temperatures for that contest, which kicks off at 3pm local time, could reach 38 degrees Celsius.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Conditions will feel even hotter when humidity is factored into the equation. The Fossil Free Football campaign group has suggested that the predicted heatwave poses a "dangerous" threat to players and supporters.

DID YOU KNOW

The Times claims that at least one team at the Club World Cup has "warned FIFA of the impact of the heat", with the world players’ union, FIFPro, calling for kick-off time changes to be considered. FIFA says medical experts have been "in contact with clubs and that cooling breaks and other measures" will be used.

WHAT FIFPRO SAID

FIFPro said in a statement: "Fifpro has consistently advocated for comprehensive heat protection measures including mandatory cooling breaks, adjustments to kick-off times to avoid the most intense heat, and the postponement of matches when conditions pose a serious health risk to players.

"With tournaments like the Club World Cup featuring dense match schedules and hot climates in locations such as Orlando and Miami, extreme heat is becoming an increasingly important health and safety issue in professional football."

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE?

While Kane and Co will see their fitness tested on the field, the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte has no cover to shield supporters from the sun. England boss Thomas Tuchel has already raised his concerns regarding heat that will cause players to "suffer" at the World Cup finals that are heading to the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.