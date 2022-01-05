Borussia Dortmund's head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl has confirmed the club are planning to make a decision on Erling Haaland's future in "the next few weeks" amid rumours Barcelona are confident of signing the striker.

Haaland committed to a four-and-a-half-year contract at Dortmund when signing from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, but his stock has risen since then in scoring 76 goals in his first 75 appearances across all competitions for the German giants.

A number of top clubs across Europe are now being credited with an interest in the 21-year-old including Barca, and Kehl has offered an update on his situation with the winter transfer window open.

What has been said?

It has been reported Barca president Joan Laporta has told colleagues at Camp Nou he will bring Haaland to Camp Nou in the summer, at which point his €75 million (£63m/$85m) release clause will be active.

Kehl admits the ball is in Haaland's court with regards to his next move, but remains hopeful a prized asset will opt to continue his development at Dortmund.

"The situation is very clear, he has the opportunity to get out [of his contract in the summer]," the Dortmund chief told a press conference.

"There are certainly a few more reasons why Haaland is in very good hands at Borussia Dortmund and why we as a club can continue to be a very good option for him.

"We will sit down with Erling and his team in the next few weeks and discuss the situation intensively. It would be good if a decision doesn't drag on forever."

Is Haaland bound for La Liga?

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Haaland, but it has been reported Spain is his first choice destination.

However, Barca look set to face stiff competition for the Norwegian's signature from arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are the only club to have been confirmed as potential suitors by Dortmund to date.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said last month: "All I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in him. I could name 25 others now, but with Real I know for sure. I think he would fit in better in Spain."

