'I gave Haaland permission to be injured!' - Marsch jokes about Man City player he once coached ahead of Premier League clash

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch joked about being in contact with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland ahead of their Premier League match on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Marsch, who managed Haaland during his time at Austrian outfit RB Salzburg, revealed that the Norwegian had made contact with him ahead of the pair's first meeting in England. The American joked that he gave Haaland "permission to be injured" for the game, before reiterating the danger he poses for his Leeds side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He texted me as soon as the schedule came out. I gave him permission to have a small hamstring injury for that match!" Marsch told reporters. "He was born in Leeds, his father has history here and he has the club in his heart because of that. When I got the job, him and his father were supportive. We'll expect him to be fully ready and that causes issues for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Haaland's father, Alf Inge, was playing for the Yorkshire side when his son was born, the 22-year-old has since taken the Premier League by storm and is on course to break multiple records with his 18 goals in 13 league games so far this campaign. The Norwegian even featured in a Sky Sports advert revealing he was raring for the resumption of club football, meaning Marsch and Leeds face a tough challenge against the champions on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Marsch's side face Haaland and Co. at Elland Road on December 28 looking to spring any kind of upset, before facing a similarly difficult task away at Newcastle on December 31 to close out the year.