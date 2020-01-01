Haaland rubbishes 'comical' claims that wage demands caused failed Man Utd move

The Norway international has opened up on his move to Borussia Dortmund and weighed in on reports that the Red Devils balked at his pay packet

Erling Haaland insists that claims pulled out of their pursuit of him due to excessive wage demands are "comical", revealing that he had already settled on his move to .

The Norway international joined the Bundesliga outfit last month and has proved an immediate sensation, with eight goals in 270 minutes across his five appearances so far .

That form has only served to highlight just what a loss United's failure to sign the teenager was for the Red Devils.

Speaking out on his transfer from Red Bull Salzburg last month, Haaland has now rubbished reports that suggested that the Premier League outfit withdrew from attempting to sign him due to unacceptable terms.

The 19-year-old had previously played under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during their time together at Molde, with the striker adding that he has the utmost respect for his former boss - but he stressed that he rebuffed them as he felt a switch to Signal Iduna Park was the right call.

"Ole has been very important for me in getting to where I am today," Haaland stated in an interview with Viasport . "But we concluded that Dortmund was the best option for me.

"That was where I felt best about, and therefore it became Dortmund."

Pressed on the rumours that United balked at his wage demands, the Leeds-born attacker dismissed such reports, adding: "No, it's the guys writing would have to speak to that.

"They'll have to explain it to me if they meet me. It's not my focus, whatsoever.

"It's kind of comical if I were to get that label. All the people closest to me know that's not the kind of person I am."

Haaland further highlighted the role played by agent Mino Raiola in helping to secure his deal, stating: "He's the best in the world at what he does, as simple as that. He's the best agent.

"He gets a lot of negativity, and that's probably because he's doing such a great job for those he's working for. He has helped a lot and he's a good guy to have around."