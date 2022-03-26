Gundogan 'can imagine' new Manchester City deal but 'no concrete talks' yet

Ilkay Gundogan says there are no "concrete" discussions about his Manchester City future, but the Germany international says there is no other place he would rather play.

The playmaker is approaching the final year of his deal at Etihad Stadium, with his current contract set to run until 2023.

As one of the central performers to Pep Guardiola's trophy-laden tenure with the Citizens however, it seems likely Gundogan will stay beyond his current contract - and while there is no news on fresh terms yet, the 31-year-old would be happy to remain.

What has been said?

"I'm very happy at Manchester City," Gundogan told Kicker. "Football-wise, there isn't a more attractive place at the moment. I can imagine staying there beyond 2023.

"There are no concrete talks, but we have a good relationship. I'm still patient. There's no hurry."

Article continues below

Gundogan on Germany's World Cup chances

Gundogan face Israel and the Netherlands in two friendlies this month as they pick up their plans for Qatar 2022, and the City star feels his nation can bounce back after poor showings at Russia 2018 and Euro 2020.

"I have a lot of confidence in us and don't see any nation that is far superior to us," he added. "We have a strong team and a good concept."

Further reading