Guardiola insists that Newcastle are contenders for top-four finish in Premier League this season

Man City boss Pep Guardiola thinks in-form Newcastle United can secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle moved into the top four with a comprehensive 4-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Saturday. Guardiola thinks the Magpies have what it takes to fight for a Champions League spot, particularly with no European football to complicate their schedule this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Phewww, they are a contender, a contender to be there. The manager is Eddie Howe and you know how good he is. With the new players that come. And the way they play, brave," he said.

"There will be a lot of teams fighting for the Champions League, fighting for the title. Look now, Newcastle is another part of this, is already there. I saw them last weekend against Tottenham. I see the physicality we faced, we played them [Newcastle United] in the third game of the season. Imagine this team Newcastle with one game a week, with no European competition?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Magpies have taken 16 points from 18 available in October and are now unbeaten in eight Premier League matches. The club invested heavily in the squad after their takeover by a Saudi-led consortium and have brought in players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn and Sven Botman.

DID YOU KNOW? Newcastle have conceded fewer Premier League goals than any other side this season (10), while no keeper has kept more clean sheets than Nick Pope so far this term (6).

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Magpies are back in action on Saturday in the Premier League at Southampton.