Sterling to Barcelona rumours addressed by Guardiola as he leaves door open for Man City winger's exit

Pep Guardiola is not inviting interest from Barcelona in Raheem Sterling, but the Manchester City boss remains “convinced” that the Liga giants could land the England international if an approach were to be made.

Much-publicised financial difficulties at Camp Nou have forced the Blaugrana into parting with a number of prized assets, with books needing to be balanced before they look to reinforce again.

There has, however, been talk of a number of targets being identified for January, with City forward Sterling among those said to be registering on the recruitment radar at Camp Nou.

What has been said?

Guardiola and City are eager to keep a proven 26-year-old on their books, but there is an admission at the Etihad Stadium that interest from Barcelona may be difficult to fend off.

“We have too much work to do but if Barcelona is interested in any of our players, I’m convinced that they can get them,” Guardiola said when quizzed by Mundo Deportivo on the Sterling rumours.

“The city, the club, the history and this for the coaches, for the players always seduces a lot. If Barcelona is interested in one of our players, they will start the machinery, it is an ocean liner. Barcelona, in good and bad, can do what they want.”

The Blues boss added when pressed further on which players could swap Manchester for Catalunya, with Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva also being heavily linked with Barca: “I have no idea, not that I know. And obviously I wouldn't tell you this either.”

The bigger picture

While Guardiola is reluctant to speculate on what the future could hold for Sterling, he continues to generate plenty of gossip heading towards the winter transfer window.

He has been on City’s books since 2015, taking in 307 appearances and becoming a regular source of goals under the guidance of his current coach.

Competition for places is fierce at the Etihad, though, and a record-breaking £100 million ($136m) was invested in Jack Grealish by the reigning Premier League champions over the summer.

Sterling is no longer guaranteed a starting berth and has also stopped short of committing to fresh terms with City that would extend his association with the club beyond 2023.