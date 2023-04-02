Graham Potter SACKED by Chelsea after Aston Villa defeat leaves Blues down in 11th in the Premier League table

Chelsea have confirmed the sacking of manager Graham Potter after his side's loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, leaving them 11th in the table.

Chelsea confirmed on Sunday that the manager has been relieved of his duties.

"Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club," a statement read. "Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."