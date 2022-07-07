Gomez in line for new Liverpool deal with Jota and Keita set to follow

The England international is set to follow in the footsteps of Mohamed Salah by committing his future to the Reds

Joe Gomez is close to signing a new long-term contract at Liverpool, with Diogo Jota and Naby Keita also in line for new deals.

Gomez, 25, is set to follow in the footsteps of Mohamed Salah by committing his future to the Reds, and has now set his sights on forcing his way back into Jurgen Klopp's team at centre-back.

The England international made just 11 starts last season, and only 21 appearances in total, but has been assured he remains very much a part of Klopp’s plans, and is now ready to extend his seven-year stay on Merseyside.

What are the details of Gomez’s new Liverpool contract?

Gomez’s current deal has two years left to run, leading to suggestions he could be tempted away from Anfield this summer.

Aston Villa and Newcastle were among those linked, but GOAL was told as far back as March that it was unlikely that a transfer would take place and that the player was determined to fight for his place at Liverpool.

There is no exact confirmation on the length of any new deal at this stage, but it will almost certainly keep him at the club until at least 2026.

What are his chances of starting regularly for Liverpool?

Gomez was among a group of Liverpool players returning to pre-season training this week, and will be part of the squad which travels to Thailand this weekend for the first leg of their week-long tour of the Far East.

He knows that competition for centre-back places is fierce, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip all fighting for spots.

Gomez, having battled back from a serious knee injury sustained on England duty in November 2020, rarely featured in his preferred position last season, emphasised by the fact he didn’t start a single Premier League game at centre-back.

However he performed well whenever called upon in the cup competitions, captaining the team twice in the Carabao Cup, and was impressive deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back towards the back end of the campaign.

With the World Cup on the horizon, the incentive is there for the Londoner to force his way back into regular contention with Liverpool.

He was, after all, a central figure in the side which won the Premier League in 2019-20, and is highly thought of by England boss Gareth Southgate.

Liverpool have pre-season games coming up against Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Salzburg and RB Leipzig before taking on Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30.

What about Jota and Keita’s new contracts?

Liverpool sources insist that the club has already completed the bulk of its transfer business, certainly in terms of incomings, with the focus now switching to offloading players and finalising contract renewals.

Next in line for new deals, GOAL understands, are Jota and Keita, with talks expected to progress in the coming weeks.

Jota is in line for a significant pay rise having impressed since his move from Wolves in 2020, while Liverpool are keen to tie down Keita as the Guinea midfielder enters the final year of his current contract.

On the way out is Neco Williams, with a free agreed with Nottingham Forest over a £17 million ($20m) permanent transfer. Personal terms between club and player are still to be finalised.

Young left-back Owen Beck, meanwhile, is set to join Portuguese side Familicao on a season-long loan deal, with Rhys Williams, Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Paul Glatzel, Jack Bearne and Sepp van den Berg all in line for temporary moves before the window closes.

Nat Phillips’ future is still to be decided, with the centre-back set to travel to the Far East with Klopp’s squad. Liverpool say they are open to another loan move, but much will depend on the kind of offers received for the 25-year-old.

Fellow centre-back Ben Davies will be allowed to leave, with interest expected from the Championship.

