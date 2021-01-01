‘I can see him going’ – Cavani tipped for Man Utd exit by Ince as Boca Juniors talk builds

The former Red Devils midfielder believes a Uruguayan striker that he considers to have been a “revelation” will seek a new challenge this summer

Paul Ince considers Edinson Cavani to have been a “revelation” at Manchester United, but the former Red Devils midfielder admits he can see the Uruguayan striker leaving this summer amid talk of a move to Boca Juniors being made.

A prolific frontman was added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks at Old Trafford in 2020, with a proven performer plucked out of the free agent pool after bringing a record-setting spell at Paris Saint-Germain to a close.

Cavani has impressed in England, registering seven goals, but was stung with a ban earlier this season following a racially insensitive social media post and is yet to see a 12-month extension option in his contract taken up.

What has been said?

Ex-United star Ince has told talkSPORT: “Cavani has come in and he’s been a revelation.

“I know we talk about Fernandes coming in and being very, very good, but Cavani, he’s a natural goalscorer.

“As well as [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford can do up front, when you talk about natural goalscorers, Cavani has showed that when he plays, the runs he makes, he knows where the space is and knows how to score.

“Whether he decides to stay or not I don’t know. When you look at the team against Manchester City and how they played he might be thinking ‘well, is this the way they’re going to go next year, am I going to get as many games? I’m not getting any younger’.

“I can see him going.

“All this social media stuff has not gone down well, it’s a little bit pathetic to be fair, and I can see why Cavani is a little upset about it.

“All the angles look like he will go, but hopefully he’ll leave with a few more goals in the back of the net for United.”

Who has been linked with Cavani?

A return to South America has been mooted for a 34-year-old frontman who left his homeland to take on a European adventure at Palermo back in 2007.

Various landing spots have been mooted for him if another move is made, with Cavani’s father revealing that Argentina could be his next stop.

Luis Cavani has told TyC Sports: “My son is not happy in England and wants to return nearer his family. He wants to play in South America.

“I want Edinson to play for a team which fights for important trophies. He has had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and would like to play for Boca.

“At the halfway point of the year, he’d like to return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there [in Manchester]. He wants to return.

"I think he's going to come back in June this year. He has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave in June.

"There are things which sometimes annoy us as humans, as people, the whole 'n*grito' ban issue annoyed him. That has been playing on him, sometimes players can't find form either, these things can weigh heavy on you. Sometimes mentally you can get dragged down."

The bigger picture

Cavani was only tied to a one-year contract when snapped up by United and he has not been a guaranteed starter throughout an eventful spell in Manchester, despite his vast experience and record in the final third.

The Red Devils are already being linked with a number of alternative striking options, with the general consensus being that a more long-term solution is required at Old Trafford to fill a No.9 role that France international Martial has not always convinced in.

