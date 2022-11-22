Glazers release statement confirming they are exploring sale of Man Utd

The Glazer family have announced that they are "exploring strategic alternatives" for the club, which includes Manchester United's potential sale.

Previous reports suggested sale was possible

Glazers confirm they're "exploring strategic alternatives"

New investment or potential sale possible

WHAT THEY SAID: "Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club," a club statement read. "The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company. This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders."

"The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers," the Glazers said in the statement. “As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives. We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future. Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

More to follow...