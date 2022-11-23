Germany players protest FIFA One-Love armband decision in World Cup pre-match photo

German players covered their mouth in a protest against the decision to not allow nations to wear the One-Love captains armband at the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday seven European nations were forced to U-turn on their decision to for their captains to wear 'One-Love' armbands at the World Cup. FIFA threatened the nations with sporting sanctions, with the "minimum" punishment being a yellow card to those wearing the armband.

We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard. — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022

