Germany
Germany players protest FIFA One-Love armband decision in World Cup pre-match photo
Ewan Gennery
1:17 PM GMT 23/11/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday seven European nations were forced to U-turn on their decision to for their captains to wear 'One-Love' armbands at the World Cup. FIFA threatened the nations with sporting sanctions, with the "minimum" punishment being a yellow card to those wearing the armband.
We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022
More to follow...
Editors' Picks
- 2022 World Cup: Ghana's predicted XI to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal
- Ronaldo's rotten return to Old Trafford: Rejoining Man Utd the worst decision of Cristiano's career
- Cameroon predicted XI to play opening World Cup game against Switzerland
- No Benzema, no problem! France winners, losers and ratings as Mbappe and Giroud overwhelm Australia