Germany players protest FIFA One-Love armband decision in World Cup pre-match photo

Ewan Gennery
1:17 PM GMT 23/11/2022
Germany Photo World Cup 2022
German players covered their mouth in a protest against the decision to not allow nations to wear the One-Love captains armband at the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday seven European nations were forced to U-turn on their decision to for their captains to wear 'One-Love' armbands at the World Cup. FIFA threatened the nations with sporting sanctions, with the "minimum" punishment being a yellow card to those wearing the armband.

More to follow...

