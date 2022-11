Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique received a red card in his final match before retirement, getting dismissed for his bench antics on Tuesday.

Pique argued with ref at half-time

Followed him towards tunnel

Given red card

The legendary defender was sent off not long after team-mate Robert Lewandowski receiveda second yellow card for a flying elbow . Because Pique was on the bench, the Blaugrana remained at 10 men rather than nine.

More to come...