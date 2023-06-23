Gareth Bale is in his happy place! Ex-Real Madrid star confirmed for BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am golf event

Gareth Bale has joined the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am lineup scheduled to be played in September alongside Tom Holland and Ben Stokes.

Bale joins BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am

The event is scheduled to be held on September 13th

Major celebrities and sportspeople to be present at the event

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Real Madrid winger, Gareth Bale, has officially joined the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth Club, scheduled to be played on September 13th.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The multiple-time European champion, Bale, is a known golf fan and has been participating in golf events post his retirement from football. The former Wales international will join previously announced Hollywood A-lister, Tom Holland, and England cricket stars James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes in the field that will take on the West Course ahead of the fourth Rolex Series event of the 2023 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR Bale? The former Tottenham Hotspur star will be seen in golfing action on September 13 alongside some big names.