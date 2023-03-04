Furious Erling Haaland absolutely loses it & clashes with Dan Burn before LAUGHING in his face after foul on Jack Grealish in Man City's win over Newcastle

James Hunsley
|
Haaland v Burn Man City Newcastle 2022-23Getty Images
E. HaalandManchester City vs Newcastle UnitedD. BurnManchester CityNewcastle UnitedPremier League

Manchester City's Erling Haaland clashed with Dan Burn after the Newcastle man cynically foued Jack Grealish, before laughing in the defender's face.

  • City secured 2-0 win
  • Haaland clashed with Burn
  • Laughed in his face after duo went at it

WHAT HAPPENED? Burn tripped Grealish before stumbling over the City winger. The Newcastle defender appeared to take issue with Grealish's reaction and said some strong words in his direction. This sparked a protective response from his City team-mates before Haaland ran the full length of the pitch to stand up to the aggressor. After a heated exchange the big Norwegian then left with a smile on his face, as both players received bookings for their actions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Haaland v Burn Man City Newcastle 2022-23Getty Images
Haaland v Burn Man City Newcastle 2022-23Getty ImagesHaaland v Burn Man City Newcastle 2022-23Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The altercation reflected a frustrating afternoon for both players. Despite being on the right side of a 2-0 victory, Haaland was unable to get on the scoresheet although did provide an assist for Bernardo Silva for City's second. For Burn and Newcastle, Saturday's loss is their third in a row in all competitions, as their weaknesses up front in particular were laid bare for all to see at the Etihad.

WHAT NEXT? City travel to Palace next in the league next Saturday while Newcastle host Wolves a day later.

Will Manchester United win another trophy in 2023?

56915 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Manchester United win another trophy in 2023?

  • 74%Yes
  • 26%No
56915 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks