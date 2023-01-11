Fulham vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch & stream the Premier League clash between Fulham and Chelsea, plus kick-off time & team news

A struggling Chelsea will be hoping to get back on the track in the Premier League when they travel to face Fulham on Thursday.

Graham Potter's side lost to Manchester City in their previous outing and the Blues have failed to deliver so far this season They have managed to win just once in their last eight matches in all competitions as Potter desperately seeks answers to end the frustrating run of results.

Fulham find themselves three places above the Blues in the standings, having played one game more than their London rivals. They have put together a string of good results and are unbeaten in their last five matches. They have also managed to win their last four fixtures and that should give them confidence to add to Chelsea's woes.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Fulham vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Chelsea Date: January 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Jan 13) Venue: Craven Cottage

Where to watch Fulham vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and stream on BT Sport app or website.

In India, the game can be watched on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport app/website India Star Sports Select SD/HD 1 Hotstar

Fulham squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Rodak, Leno Defenders Tete, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Mbabu, Diop, Robinson Midfielders Cairney, Chalobah, Pereira, Onomah, Palhinha, Reed Forwards Wilson, Bobby, Solomon, Willian, James, Vinicius

Fulham will be without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for Chelsea's visit as he is suspended due to accumulation of five yellow cards.

Neeskens Kebano remains out with his Achilles injury but Marco Silva has no other fresh concerns to deal with.

Possible Fulham starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Ream, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Chelsea squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Mendy, Bettinelli Defenders T. Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz, Hall Forwards Aubameyang, Sterling, Felix

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic are the latest additions in Chelsea's growing injury list which Graham Potter will be concerned about.

Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Armando Broja and Wesley Fofana all continue to be sidelined and will not feature against Fulham. New signing Joao Felix, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, could be handed his debut and is available for selection.

Possible Chelsea starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Silva, Cucurella; Kovacic, Zakaria, Jorginho; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount