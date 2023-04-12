Frank Lampard urges Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez to show his leadership credentials against Real Madrid

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard wants Enzo Fernandez to show his leadership qualities against Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Chelsea's quarter-final first-leg match against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, interim manager Frank Lampard in his pre-match presser (via Daily Mail) stated that he expects young midfielder Enzo Fernandez to turn up as a leader on the pitch for the Blues during the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Chelsea brought in some younger players throughout this season. We had to give them a chance at developing into the leaders we want them to be," Lampard said.

"Enzo is becoming a leader, but he's 22, I think it's quite difficult for us to talk about that, he'll have to find his way. Games like tonight are a great chance to perform and show the personality that makes you a proper leader."

Meanwhile, Fernandez responded to his manager's words by saying, "I always dream to be a leader because when I started, I always wanted to be an example. To be defined like that so young makes me really proud. I always give my best and try to be an example for everyone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have performed below their expectations this season. Despite spending a record sum of £600m across both transfer windows this campaign, they find themselves 11th in the league, 17 points adrift from the top four places, and unlikely to be in the Champions League next year.

"It's normal in a season when a club like us falls below the levels we want the character gets questioned. It's one of the first things probably to get questioned in times of defeat. The only thing the players can do is prove it on the pitch, where people can see it", said Lampard about the expectations of supporters and critics from his team after their performances this season.

WHAT NEXT? Fernandez and Chelsea will travel on April 12 to Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.