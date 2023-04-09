Frank Lampard admits he was 'relying on the players' in Chelsea defeat to Wolves after brief time in interim charge

Frank Lampard claimed that he was relying on the Chelsea players to carry them through their clash against Wolves on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Frank Lampard's second stint as Chelsea coach did not begin on an ideal note as the Blues went down 0-1 against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. Lampard had joined the club just two days before the match on an interim basis replacing Graham Potter at the helm. The former England international suggested that it was too early for him to implement his ideas and hence he was relying on his player mostly to deliver against Wolves.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Chelseafc.com after the match, Lampard said, "My job in this period is to work with the team to get across my ideas of what I want and reinforce that. Of course, in two days that’s difficult. I was relying on the players on Saturday a little bit and giving some messaging, which we did as much as we could."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard suggested that their performance on the training pitch will be the main criterion to get selected in the starting lineup. He added: "I have to use everything I can because I need to assess the squad quickly. We have to try and find the best players to help us win games but I think having a strong competitive edge within the squad is a good thing. If players train well and play well, they will get an opportunity under me. It’s a clean slate for everyone and that’s the challenge to all the players over the next few weeks."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With Saturday's loss, Chelsea have now failed to win in their last four Premier League games. They next take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday.