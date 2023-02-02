France & Man Utd defender Raphael Varane to announce retirement from international football

Raphael Varane reportedly set to announce his retirement from international football after earning 93 caps and a World Cup winners’ medal with France.

WHAT HAPPENED? The classy centre-half, who plays his club football for Premier League giants Manchester United, is only 29 years of age. He has, however, been part of the French national team set-up since 2013 and helped them to global glory in 2018, while also claiming a UEFA Nations League crown in 2021 and reaching another World Cup final in 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Le Parisien reports that Varane is ready to follow the lead of fellow countryman Hugo Lloris by walking away from the France squad. It is suggested that a heavy schedule of domestic and international football is taking its toll on the former Real Madrid defender and he now wants to spend more time with his family.

WHAT NEXT? Varane made his international debut against Georgia in March 2013 and was a regular for Les Bleus all the way through to their 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2022 World Cup final. He has been a reliable option for Didier Deschamps over recent years, but is ready to focus solely on events at Manchester United.