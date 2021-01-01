‘Liverpool didn’t miss Coutinho that much’ – Fowler calls for Salah sale to fund Reds rebuild

The Anfield icon believes the prolific Egyptian frontman should be allowed to leave if he is no longer fully committed to the cause

Liverpool should be sending Mohamed Salah the same way as Philippe Coutinho says Robbie Fowler, with the Reds urged to consider selling the prolific Egyptian frontman in order to fund a summer rebuild.

Questions continue to be asked of the superstar performer at Anfield, with hints being offered by the 28-year-old winger and his agent regarding possible moves elsewhere.

Liverpool have shown in the past that they can become stronger when parting with supposed key men, with Coutinho offloaded to Barcelona in January 2018, and Fowler believes a similar approach should be taken with Salah.

What has been said?

The former Reds striker told The Mirror: “I’m not having a go at Salah - I love him to bits - but I truly believe that transfers now are largely about what players want, so the ball is in his court not Liverpool’s.

“If he wants to go, then he should go. If a player wants to leave, we have to accept it’s in the mix. I’m a firm believer that if they are unhappy and want to be going, then they should be going. Jurgen Klopp has said the same, too – he doesn’t want anyone at the club who doesn’t want to be there.

"It is my belief that was his attitude with Philippe Coutinho. He agitated for a move. Liverpool turned it down in the summer because it didn’t suit them financially and in terms of bringing players in, but they did the deal in January and used the money to buy Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

“Klopp didn’t want Coutinho because he thought his attitude wasn’t right, and he didn’t want that poison in his camp in the end.

“So if Salah is truly ­unhappy, if he is upset he hasn’t been given a new contract or whatever, then cash in, get as much as you can for him and use the money to make tweaks with the current team.

“I’m a fan of Salah, obviously, who wouldn’t be, but Liverpool didn’t miss Coutinho that much, did they?

“It turned out that he wasn’t quite so good as people thought anyway – the system he was playing in made him look better.

“Perhaps that’s the same with Salah. You’d miss his goals, but is it possible to find someone better – not necessarily as a direct ­replacement, but in strengthening the team as a whole?”

Salah’s record at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp moved to bring the former Chelsea flop back to English football during the summer of 2017. An immediate return was offered on that investment, with Salah claiming the Premier League Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year award in his debut campaign.

Remarkable standards have been maintained since then, with 118 goals in 190 appearances. Champions League, Premier League and Club World Cup crowns have been captured along the way.

Liverpool have Salah tied to a contract through to 2023, but tempting offers may be considered as the Reds endeavour to work their way out of a slump that has seen them hit historic lows in the current campaign.

