'You touch someone's ear and it's a foul' - Dyche fumes at referee after Burnley defeat at Newcastle

The Clarets boss says he and opposite number Steve Bruce were laughing together after the game following some contentious decisions

Managers are confused about the state of refereeing in the Premier League, according to manager Sean Dyche.

Dyche was left perplexed after the Clarets’ 3-1 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday, as he felt Callum Wilson had fouled defender Kevin Long in the build-up to Allan Saint-Maximin’s opening goal.

The French winger scored a superb individual effort after receiving the ball from Wilson in midfield, bamboozling the visiting defence with two quick changes of direction before firing in off the post from the edge of the area.

More teams

Back in the Newcastle team, back in the goals 😎@asaintmaximin 💥 pic.twitter.com/xt2SA8prKF — Goal (@goal) October 4, 2020

"I don't know why the referee doesn't give that. It's just weird now,” Dyche said to Sky Sports.

“You touch someone's ear and they fall on the floor and it's a foul - and then our centre-half is quite clearly knocked off the ball without any intention of the centre-forward to try and actually bring the ball down and he doesn't give it.

"It's bizarre. I don't know what's happening in the game, I really don't. Most managers are confused and I speak to a few. Brucie [Steve Bruce] and I were laughing about it in the end.

"I think football is in a very strange state as regards the physicality and the officiating of the games."

Dyche’s Newcastle counterpart Bruce, meanwhile, was disappointed that Burnley defender Phil Bardsley wasn’t booked for a heavy challenge on Saint-Maximin.

"I couldn't believe that wasn't a yellow card,” Bruce said.

“He needs protecting, that's for sure. The mentality will be to get after him physically.

"He's had a really, really good week and he's proved again he's a match-winner."

Article continues below

Saint-Maximin, meanwhile, was simply happy to cap a fine individual performance with a goal and an assist – the 23-year-old’s first such contributions of the new season.

"I saw a lot of players in front of me. I tried to dribble, because that’s the way I play. I’m really happy to score this goal for my team today.

"For me it’s also really good when I score or give assists and my team wins. I was really happy to give this assist for Callum. It’s the perfect night tonight."