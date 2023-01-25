Former Red Bulls and Manchester United coach Armas joins Marsch's Leeds staff

Chris Armas has reunited with Jesse Marsch at Leeds as the ex-New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC and Manchester United coach has joined the club's staff.

WHAT HAPPENED? Armas has been hired as Leeds' new assistant head coach, pending a work permit. With the hiring, Armas is set to return to the Premier League, having spent part of last season as an assistant at Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move sees Armas reunite with Marsch, who he previously worked under during the latter's stint in charge of the Red Bulls from 2015-2018. After Marsch departed, Armas took over the club before eventually leaving in September 2020.

As a player, Armas played alongside Marsch with the Chicago Fire while also featuring for the LA Galaxy and the U.S. men's national team, where he earned 66 senior caps.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I’m delighted to welcome Chris to Leeds United," Marsch said in a statement.

“He will be a fantastic addition to the staff, he brings a wealth of experience from across the world and having worked closely with him previously, I am sure he will help us to improve every day.”

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Armas is expected to be on the bench on Saturday for Leeds' FA Cup fourth round clash with Accrington Stanley.