Flick confident Musiala will sign new Bayern deal as he refuses to engage in Germany-England tug-of-war

The midfielder, who is wanted at international level by two nations, has been tipped to extend his stay at Allianz Arena by his current manager

Hansi Flick says he is confident that Jamal Musiala will sign a new deal at Bayern Munich, but has refused to engage in the Germany-England tug-of-war the teenager is currently involved in.

Musiala has just entered the final 18 months of his youth contract at Allianz Arena, with talks over an extension progressing as he approaches his 18th birthday.

Flick sees no reason why the young playmaker, who is eligible to play for both Germany and England, would want to continue his development anywhere else given the fact he enjoys the full support of everyone behind the scenes at Bayern.

What has been said?

Asked if there is any chance of Musiala leaving Allianz Arena later this year, Flick told Sport Bild: “Why should he go anywhere else? He can develop here, and he has the support and appreciation of the club, the coaching team and the other players. "

The Bayern head coach did not, however, wish to be drawn into the debate over which country the 17-year-old will end up pledging his allegiance to at international level.

“I spoke to Jamal and told him that he would have to decide it all by himself," Flick added. "He has to take responsibility for his future himself."

Could Flick and Musiala link up with Germany?

The German Football Association (DFB) are confident that Musiala will choose to represent Germany instead of England, as national team director Oliver Bierhoff told Bild last week: "We had a very good and open conversation, we are convinced that he will be a national team player, but it's a very personal decision.”

Current national team manager Joachim Low has promised to pick Musiala, despite the fact that questions are being asked over the 61-year-old's position due to the team's erratic form in recent years.

Flick has been named as one of the top candidates to replace Low, but he claims to have no designs on the role after a fantastic start to his managerial career at Bayern.

"I know what it means to work at FC Bayern and I see no reason to think about anything else," he said. "I have absolutely no reason to change anything at the moment."

Flick added on Low: "He is still doing a great job. I remember from my time how everyone raved about the way we played football when we became world champions [in 2014]. That was a development, which he was in charge of."

Musiala's record at Bayern

Flick has utilized Musiala's talents on a regular basis in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, handing the midfielder 25 appearances across all competitions.

The England U21 international has scored three goals for Bayern so far, and could have the chance to make an impact once again when they take on Arminia in the Bundesliga on Monday.

