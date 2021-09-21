FIFA 22

FIFA 22 ratings: Haaland, Sancho and the best Under-21 players

Seth Vertelney
EA Sports has revealed the top-rated players eligible for U21 competition in its latest version of the game

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are two of the headline names among the best under-21 players in FIFA 22.

The list of 15 also includes Premier League stars like Reece James of Chelsea, as well as Phil Foden and Ferran Torres of Manchester City.

With an overall rating of 88, Haaland is the top rated player in the group, followed closely by Sancho who is rated 87 overall.

Top Under-21 FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating
Erling Haaland ST 88
Jadon Sancho RM 87
Phil Foden CAM 84
Joao Felix CF 83
Alphonso Davies LB 82
Ferran Torres RW 82
Alexander Isak ST 82
Reece James RWB 81
Pedri CM 81
Boubacar Kamara CDM 80
Bukayo Saka RM 80
Owen Wijndal LB 79
Sven Botman CB 79
Maxence Lacroix CB 79
Illan Meslier GK 77

FIFA 22 U21

When does FIFA 22 come out?

This year's edition of FIFA is set to be released on October 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

