FIFA 21: Who is the tallest striker?

Scoring headers from crosses has often been one of the most effective ways to score in FIFA, so who are the tallest strikers in FIFA 21?

Height can be a crucial attribute in FIFA 21, particularly for strikers. Taller players are more likely to win headers, which can be an important factor both in scoring goals and in your build-up play.

With the very tallest players in the game, impressive height can also make up for lower attributes elsewhere – so a cheap man-mountain could prove a real hidden gem.

Admira Wacker targetman Stefan Maierhofer is the tallest striker in FIFA 21, at 6 ft 8 in or 202cm. Now 38 years old, Maierhofer has played in , and , even playing twice in the for back in 2007, and he has 19 international caps for Austria.

The 63-rated Maierhofer is only 1cm shorter than the tallest player in FIFA 21 altogether, Auxerre centre-back Abdoul Ba.

There are three silver cards tied for second place behind Maierhofer. Heerenveen striker Henk Veerman, ’s Paul Ebere Onuachu and Simon Makienok of St Pauli all stand at 6 ft 7 in, or 201cm.

The tallest gold-rated strikers on FIFA 21 are ’s Ludovic Ajorque and forward Wout Weghorst, who are both 6 ft 6 in, or 197cm.

Long-time FUT favourite Lacina Traore is not on FIFA 21 as he has joined Bandirmaspor in the Turkish Second Division, which is not included on this year’s game.

forward Tammy Abraham is the tallest striker among the world's top clubs, standing at 6 ft 5 in or 196cm - putting him just ahead of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland.