FIFA 20 ratings: Which players are best at shooting & finishing on the game?

FIFA 20 has been officially launched worldwide and gamers will no doubt be exploring the various new features on the game.

Whether it is career mode, Ultimate Team, or simply just a simple Kick-Off mode match, the aim of the game is to score goals.

Naturally, some players are better at this than others, so to help you choose which teams to play with, Goal takes a look at the stars who boast the best shooting and finishing stats on FIFA 20.

Best shooters & finishers on FIFA 20

It will come as little surprise to learn that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the best at shooting and finishing on FIFA 20.

Messi is the highest-rated player on the game, but Ronaldo boasts the best shooting ability with a rating of 93, which is one higher than that of his Argentine nemesis. However, the star's finishing ability, which is 95, edges the 94 rating of the Portuguese.

and striker Harry Kane follows as the best of the rest, with shooting ability of 91 combined with a finishing rating of 94, while his Premier League rival Sergio Aguero comes close behind.

Luis Suarez and Fabio Quagliarella - who enjoyed his best ever season in front of goal in 2018-19 at the ripe age of 36 - round out the top six.

Rank Player Club SHO FIN OVR 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio 93 94 93 2 Lionel Messi Barcelona 92 95 94 3 Harry Kane Tottenham 91 94 89 4 Sergio Aguero Man City 90 93 89 =5 Luis Suarez Barcelona 89 91 89 =5 Fabio Quagliarella 89 89 83 =7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 88 86 85 =7 Marco Reus 88 87 88 =9 Gareth Bale 87 84 85 =9 Robert Lewandowski 87 88 89 =11 Edinson Cavani PSG 86 88 88 =11 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 86 82 91 =11 Antoine Griezmann Barcelona 86 93 89 =11 James Rodriguez Real Madrid 86 83 85 =11 Heung-min Son Tottenham 86 86 87 =11 Mohamed Salah 86 90 90

Interestingly, another veteran, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, continues to excel in front of goal and his stats have barely taken a hit despite his advancing years and move to Major League Soccer.

Robert Lewandowski, the man Bayern Munich turn to for goals, finds himself behind Marco Reus and Gareth Bale when it comes to shooting ability, but his finishing stats are superior.

Despite scoring 71 goals for Liverpool over the course of the past two seasons, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah lags slightly behind in the shooting department, but his finishing is rated at 90, making him the sixth best finisher on the game.

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is slightly behind in the shooting department with a rating of 85, but his finishing stats of 89 are better than those of the likes of Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski.

Kylian Mbappe has the same finishing stats as Aubameyang at 89, but at 84 his shooting still needs work to place him in the same margin as the superstars he has been tipped to emulate.

Mbappe's team-mate Neymar may be the third best player on the game overall with a rating of 92, but the star falls outside the absolute elite of goalscorers on FIFA 20.

While he is still adept, his recent difficulties in front of goal are reflected in his stats, with his shooting ability rated at 85 and his finishing at 87.