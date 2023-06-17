Federico Valverde says he is NOT joining Chelsea and wants to stay at 'best in the world' Real Madrid

Chelsea are still in the mood to spend big money this transfer window, but Federico Valverde has reaffirmed he will not be joining the Blues.

Further incomings expected at The Bridge

Nkunku deal already in place

Valverde won't be joining Pochettino

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's spending spree looks set to resume this summer as Todd Boehly continues to try and create a team capable of challenging Manchester City. Both Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson look set to be making big moves to the Blues but there's one player that won't be making the switch. Real Madrid midfielder Valverde has denied that he could be joining the London club, insisting he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if he will be joining Chelsea this summer, he told reporters: "No, no, I am at Real Madrid. I try to enjoy and value every moment. I want to leave my mark on this team, which is the best in the world, and also continue to win titles for the fans."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since breaking into the first team in 2019, Valverde has, more or less, cemented a starting place in midfield. He's made more than 30 league appearances in three of the last four seasons and contributed seven goals last term.

WHAT NEXT FOR VALVERDE? While Madrid's campaign ended with a stutter, losing to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final and finishing second in La Liga, the midfielder's season isn't over just yet as Uruguay take on Cuba on June 21.