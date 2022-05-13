Fabregas confirms Monaco exit after 'worst year of my life'
Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas has confirmed that he will not be returning to Monaco next season.
The 35-year-old midfielder endured a disappointing season in Ligue 1, playing just twice after a succession of injuries kept him on the sidelines.
And he is keen to turn the page on what he dubbed the "worst year of my life".
What did Fabregas say?
“It’s been not only the worst year of my career but the worst year of my life because when I’m not happy in football, I can’t be happy in life," Fabregas told So Foot.
"I have suffered a lot this year; it’s been difficult mentally.”
Will he continue his career?
Despite his experience in the principality and injury problems, Fabregas is not yet ready to hang up his boots.
“To be honest, I received a couple of phone calls in the last couple of weeks from former managers to see whether I was open to joining them as a coach," he added.
"But this year has been so bad that I can’t end like this, not after having constructed this career. I want to continue playing.”
“I am open to anything, I just want to enjoy myself. The place doesn’t really matter. I am going to find a new project and see where the future takes me."