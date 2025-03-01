When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Time, teams, stream & where to watch live

With the FA Cup fifth round nearing a conclusion, here's everything you need to know about the draw for the quarter-final.

The quest for FA Cup glory intensifies this weekend as 16 teams battle for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals.

Among the Premier League heavyweights still in contention, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle are aiming to keep their silverware hopes alive, while Liverpool and Arsenal have already seen their cup runs cut short.

Meanwhile, the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Brighton, and Fulham will be looking to capitalise on their strong league form and inch closer to a rare Wembley appearance in April.

From the Championship, Cardiff, Plymouth, and Millwall remain in the mix, with at least one second-tier side guaranteed a quarter-final berth as Burnley take on Preston.

Giant-slayers Plymouth will attempt to pull off another shock as they take on Manchester City, having already stunned Liverpool in the fourth round. Elsewhere, Manchester United—desperate to salvage pride from a turbulent campaign—will lock horns with Fulham in a crucial showdown.

They'll all be eager to put their names into the hat for the quarter-final draw, but when is it? GOAL brings you all the details, including where to watch it all live.

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 7:30 pm GMT (12 noon ET) TV & stream: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

It will take place following the all-Premier League clash between defending champions Manchester United and Fulham, with proceedings expected to get underway around 7:30 pm GMT.

Where to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw - TV & live stream

As noted, the draw will be held during the coverage of Manchester United versus Fulham, which will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

For viewers in the U.S., the game will be streamed live on ESPN+, and it will be broadcast on digital radio station SiriusXM, if you prefer to listen.

You can see a selection of other TV channels across the world that are showing the draw in the table below.

Country TV & stream United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT United States ESPN+, SiriusXM Australia Optus Sport Brazil Disney+ Brazil India SONY TEN 2 Mexico Max Netherlands Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

Ex-Manchester United full-back Denis Irwin and former Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy will conduct the draw, which is set to take place soon after the final whistle at Old Trafford. The clash kicks off at 4:30 pm GMT.

Which teams are in the hat for the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

A total of eight teams will compete in the quarter-final of the FA Cup. The ball numbers can be seen below:

Preston North End or Burnley Aston Villa Crystal Palace or Millwall Manchester United or Fulham Newcastle United or Brighton & Hove Albion AFC Bournemouth or Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City or Plymouth Argyle Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town

When will the FA Cup quarter-final games be played?

The quarter-final fixtures are set to unfold over the weekend of Saturday, March 29.

The road to Wembley continues with the semi-finals slated for the weekend of April 26 before the grand finale takes center stage on Saturday, May 17.

