Explained: Why Liverpool's first game of 2023-24 Premier League season won't be played at Anfield

Liverpool will not play their 2023-23 season opener at Anfield as they look to complete construction works on their Anfield Road stand.

Anfield extension nearing completion

But won't be done for start of new season

Liverpool request away game opener

WHAT HAPPENED? As Liverpool look to finalise construction that will take Anfield to a capacity of over 61,000, the club has requested that the Premier League ensure their opening fixture for the 2023-24 season is away from home, according to the Daily Mail.

WHY WON'T LIVERPOOL PLAY AT ANFIELD? Work on their Anfield Road stand began in September 2021 and is set to be completed this summer, but tests will need to be carried out on the extension and additional work could be needed. In order to avoid a situation that would see their construction work overlap with the start of the new season, the Reds have requested that they play away in the first gameweek to buy some extra time to ensure the stand is completed and ready to go for matchday two.

WHAT THEY SAID: Vice president of stadium operations Paul Cuttill explained: "The progress has gone really well and we're due to complete by the end of July, with a view to being ready for the first home game of the 2023-24 season. It's not been confirmed yet but we've asked for the first game to be away, which will mean the first home game is August 19 or 20."

He added: "It just means we have the best possible chance to make sure the stadium is ready, that we have had test events which are licensed and good to go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool adopted a similar approach in 2016 when finishing off renovations to their Main Stand, again to avoid a situation where they had to play in an unfinished stadium, or one that had not yet been tested.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp's side have a tense run in to the end of the current campaign, where they still have an outside chance of bringing Champions League nights to their new-look, 61,000 capacity Anfield next season.