Explained: Why Harry Kane was absent for Bayern Munich's annual Lederhosen photo shoot

Harry Kane missed Bayern Munich's annual Lederhosen photo shoot, and GOAL can explain why.

Kane absent from photo shoot

Bayern squad dressed in Lederhosen

Striker joined club from Tottenham this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane made his debut for Bayern last weekend, against Werder Bremen, scoring on his first appearance for the Bavarian club. However, the former Tottenham striker was not present as the squad donned Lederhosen for their annual photoshoot.

WHY WASN'T HE THERE? Bayern have confirmed that Kane was absent due to his wife Kate giving birth to their fourth child, named Henry Edward Kane. The England captain posted a picture of himself with his son earlier this week on social media.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen if Bayern try to convince Kane to get into Lederhosen in future, but he is unlikely to miss this weekend's fixture against Augsburg.

Next Match Bundesliga FCB FCA Info

WHAT'S NEXT? Kane will hope to continue scoring goals for Bayern as he adjusts to his new life in Germany.