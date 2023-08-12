Explained: Why kick-off is delayed for Arsenal's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest as huge crowds form outside Emirates Stadium

Krishan Davis
ArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal vs Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest

Kick-off has been delayed in Arsenal's opening game of the Premier League season against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. GOAL explains why.

  • Arsenal home to Forest
  • Kick-off delayed by 30 minutes
  • Reported ticketing issue

WHAT HAPPENED? Play has been delayed by half an hour at the Emirates Stadium, with large crowds reportedly forming outside the ground in the build-up to what was supposed to be a 12.30pm (BST) kick-off.

WHY WAS KICK-OFF DELAYED? According to Gunnerblog, the delay has been caused by a fault with a new e-ticketing system introduced for the start of the 2023-24 season. A video showed large crowds waiting patiently outside the ground, and the decision has been taken to delay kick-off.

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game likely won't be permitted to kick off until the majority of the crowd are inside the stadium, so there is the possibility for the game to be delayed even further.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL: Once the game does indeed kick off, Mikel Arteta will be aiming for all three points, considering Man City's 3-0 win against Burnley on Friday night.

