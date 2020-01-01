'Every game is like a final' for Man Utd says Greenwood as teenage star learns from 'amazing' strikers

The 18-year-old has said that the Red Devils are buoyant, though he predicts a tough match against Aston Villa

In-form attacker Mason Greenwood has reiterated that his side are treating each fixture with the utmost importance as they chase a berth for next season.

Ahead of a Thursday fixture against , United lie fifth in the standings, four points behind Leicester in fourth but with a game in hand.

Although that may be sufficient to secure a return to Europe’s top table, pending on the outcome of ’s appeal against a two-year continental ban, the teenager is eager that United continue their hot form, which has seen them win their last three matches and secure the place on their own merit.

“Every game is huge and like a final to us,” he told MUTV. “It’s what we’re saying, every one is like a final and, at the end of the day, we’ll play it like a final. We want to get into the finals in the cup and get into the top four in the league as well.

“Every game is a big game because I'm sure they’re fighting for something and we’re fighting for something so it’ll be a tough game when we play Villa.

“Everyone is confident. Even the lads coming on are slotting in and everyone is doing a job in the team, the whole squad. So confidence is high. In training, there are smiles and everyone is enjoying themselves. It’s a good base to work from and a good place.”

With eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances, it has been an impressive breakthrough campaign from the 18-year-old, whose stock has continued to rise after three goals and an assist in his last two outings. He has credited team-mates Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Odion Ighalo for his continued progress.

“It’s amazing to have those kinds of players around you,” he said. “You can see what they’re doing in training and you’re trying to replicate it or you just look at them on the sideline and you’re watching what they’re doing and you can add that to your game as well.

“Everyone’s learning off each other really, there’s no negative vibes. Everyone’s looking around, watching each other and rubbing off on each other. We’re playing better from it, so it’s good to see.”

After Thursday’s trip to Villa Park, United tackle at Old Trafford on Monday.