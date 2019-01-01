Everton Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Everton's fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season have been released ahead of the campaign's kick-off.
Marco Silva's side get things under way with a trip south to Crystal Palace on August 10 before hosting Watford at Goodison Park on August 17 in their first home game.
A trip to Villa Park to face newly promoted Aston Villa is set for gameweek three, with games against Wolves and Bournemouth completing the first five fixtures.
Champions Manchester City are the Toffees' first encounter with one of the traditional 'top six' teams, with Pep Guardiola's men arriving at Goodison Park on September 28.
December will be a tough month for the Merseyside outfit, with a derby against Liverpool kicking off the festive period, followed by matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.
As if that wasn't enough of a test, they also face a New Year's Day encounter with Man City.
While the turn of the year looks likely to be challenging, the run-in is much kinder to the Toffees, with Southampton, Wolves, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Bournemouth as their final five games.
Everton's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Everton Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Everton
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Watford
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Everton
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Wolverhampton
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Sheffield United
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester City
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Everton
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Everton v West Ham United
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Everton
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Everton
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Norwich City
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Everton
|04/12/2019
|20:00
|Liverpool v Everton
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Chelsea
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Manchester United v Everton
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Arsenal
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Burnley
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Everton
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Everton
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Brighton
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Everton
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|Everton v Newcastle United
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Everton
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Crystal Palace
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Everton
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester United
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Everton
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Liverpool
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Everton
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Leicester City
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Southampton
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Everton
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Aston Villa
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Everton
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth