Everton fan groups band together too demand owner Farhad Moshiri make 'sweeping changes' at club

Everton fan groups demand change

Want board removed

Fear for club's future

WHAT HAPPENED? A collection of Everton fan groups have come together to voice their growing discontent at the current situation at Goodison Park. Fans have written to Farhad Moshiri and called on the owner to make "sweeping changes at chair, board and executive levels" and bring in "competent professionals who can reverse our decline." The Toffees are currently in 18th place in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Toffees finished four points off the bottom three last season and are currently in the relegation zone after a run of seven games without a win. Manager Frank Lampard is facing an uncertain future due to the club's poor run but has said he does not need any reassurances about his position.

AND WHAT'S MORE: More protests are set to follow at the weekend. Everton fan group The 27 Years Campaign (now known as NSNOW) have announced a protest will take place outside Goodison Park on Saturday. Another sit-in demonstration has been planned for Everton's team's televised game with Arsenal on February 4.

WHAT HAVE THEY SAID? "The time to save our club from its continued decline is now. For too long, despite your investment, we have seen diminishing returns, that now threaten our existence as a Premier League club," read an open letter to Moshiri. "We the undersigned fan and social media groups call on you to make sweeping changes at chair, board and executive levels. Bring in competent, experienced professionals who can reverse our decline and make us competitive once more."

DID YOU KNOW? Everton suffered their heaviest home defeat in the Premier League since December 2021 (1-4 vs Liverpool) against Brighton last time out, while the loss was manager Frank Lampard’s heaviest home defeat as a manager in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? The Toffees are back in action on Friday against an in-form Manchester United at Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup.