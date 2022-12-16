European Super League organisers claim they are talking to clubs in 10 countries despite legal hammer blow

European Super League organisers issued a statement revealing they were still in talks with 10 countries over potential reforms to the game..

ECJ ruled in favour of UEFA on Thursday

A22 Sports argued 'standing not an option'

Revealed talks with 10 countries over reforms

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona and Real Madrid presidents Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez held a meeting this Friday with Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22 Sports and the promoters of the European Super League (ESL). The trio appeared defiant in continuing their progress to improving the supposed "challenges faced by sport" on the continent.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We are continuing to work to reform European football, to improve competitiveness, sustainability and governance," a statement on A22 Sports' Twitter page read. "We are talking to many clubs across 10 different countries who share our view of the challenges faced by the sport. Standing still cannot be an option."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The statement comes after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) backed UEFA and FIFA on Thursday after leading clubs across Europe had accused football's governing bodies of abuses of market dominance. The ECJ ruled that UEFA protects European sport by running competitive tournaments that are not merely a closed shop - the exact opposite to what the ESL flag-bearers have proposed since April 2021.

WHAT NEXT? Despite the defiance of Laporta, Perez and Co., the ECJ will not issue their judgement until early 2023, meaning any decision will likely take a few months.