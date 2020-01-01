Why are European stars like Henry & Stam choosing MLS to revive their coaching careers?

After years of avoiding the hiring of foreign managers, the U.S. league has slowly turned into an ideal place for young coaches to grow

For the better part of ' history, conventional wisdom has said that it was not a league for foreign coaches.

After an initial flurry of international hires during the league's early seasons, teams had mostly settled into what became a familiar status-quo. Hiring a manager that had little or no experience in MLS was widely seen as a death sentence for both the hiring club and the manager bold enough to try and learn the league's idiosyncrasies on the fly.

And, like most bits of conventional wisdom, that belief was based on what was seen as fact.

The Metrostars and, eventually, the , turned to several foreign managers throughout their history, but made their best progress under former MLS stars Mike Petke and Jesse Marsch.

Foreign managers with big pedigrees, such as former boss Carlos Alberto Parreira, ex- manager Hans Westerhof and former and future coach Carlos Queiroz, failed to muster a play-off victory.

And who could forget the 's Ruud Gullit experiment, which lasted just 19 matches before both parties determined that enough was enough? “It was too much of a clash between my way of being used to working and the rules of the MLS,” Gullit said at the time.

As a result, the belief was formulated that there were coaches and then there were MLS coaches. There was little overlap between the two, and for good reason.

In a league controlled by salary caps, post-seasons and Designated Player rules, coaching in MLS required a vastly different skillset than that which leads to success in Europe or South America.

In the last few years, though, big-name bosses with big-time reputations have made the leap to MLS and, for the first time, truly found success. As a result, the floodgates have opened.

With Jaap Stam's hiring at FC Cincinnati last week, 12 teams currently employ foreign managers and, of those 12, five had never played in or coached in the U.S. prior to being hired by MLS clubs.

A tour around MLS in 2020 includes Dutch legends Stam and Frank de Boer, well-respected South Americans like Matias Almeyda and Diego Alonso and former MLS stars such as Thierry Henry and Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Those numbers signify a shift. What had once been a coaching death sentence has now turned into an opportunity for both MLS clubs and coaches from all over the world.

As is the case with players, the perception surrounding MLS is changing, with coaches now seeing a move to the league as an opportunity rather than a last resort. Over the last few years, several of the world's biggest names have found MLS as a place to either launch or resurrect a coaching career, and, for the first time, it seems that European clubs are starting to pay attention.

The league's biggest success story, to date, has been Patrick Vieira, who took over as boss for the club's second year of existence in 2016. Previously in charge of 's youth academy, Vieira's time in MLS was seen as a chance for the former star to hone his coaching skills with professional players while all the time gearing towards perhaps taking over a the Etihad Stadium somewhere down the line.

“I just think that coaching in MLS is, of course, harder than in Europe,” Vieira told MLSSoccer.com in 2016. "That is because of the salary cap and the roster, and the way you have to make things balanced in the squad, making sure you have the players you need.

"In Europe, if you want a player, you just go out and buy them. Here, you can’t do it unless you have all these certain criteria. It is really interesting, really fascinating.

“This is all about coaching as well – having the balance in your roster and spending your money the right way. I like it. I really do like it."

In his two-and-a-half years in charge of NYCFC, Vieira developed a system and a culture that has defined the club's early history. He turned a poorly-built expansion side into a perennial play-off contender, getting the best out of David Villa while also guiding the club's less-heralded stars with the same enthusiasm.

Midway through his third season, outfit Nice came calling, with Vieira using his MLS stint as a runway towards a gig back in his homeland. And he is not the only one to parlay a stint in MLS with a major job.

After managing and , Gerardo 'Tata' Martino came to Atlanta looking to rediscover himself, and left for the job two years later with an MLS Cup in hand.

Even an American coach like Marsch made the move to Europe, with the former New York Red Bulls boss now rising to prominence in after guiding Erling Haaland and Red Bull Salzburg through a magnificent group-stage run.

Like Martino, coaches such as Henry, De Boer and Stam see MLS as a league where they can hone their craft after unceremonious exits from their previous jobs.

Henry was fast-tracked into management at , only to be dismissed just months into his first season following a string of disastrous results.

De Boer joined after dreadful runs at and that prompted questions over his prior success at Ajax.

Stam lasted just four months at his last job with , with the Eredivisie outfit unbeaten since his October departure.

All three face much different challenges in MLS, and all three will be desperate to prove themselves to those that doubt them for their prior missteps.

One key factor that draws coaches to the league is time. In a league not held down by relegation, coaches in MLS are generally given time to work things out even if results are not going their way. If you are a younger coach looking to learn or a more experienced manager looking to tinker without the pressure of relegation breathing down your neck, MLS offers you that opportunity. De Boer is an ideal example.

After replacing Martino, De Boer's struggled through his first few months in charge. The Dutchman was publicly criticised for trying to change too much from Martino's reign, and the players failed to respond to his early ideas. In many leagues, the 50-year-old may have been fired during those initial months, but he stuck around long enough to right the ship and guide Atlanta towards the top of the conference once again.

“It’s quite easy to say, but for me it was a great difference between the last two teams that I managed, especially on the side of the board, to give you that time and space for yourself, to develop yourself and to develop your team,” De Boer said last season. “You don’t feel the stress that they are really trying to press you, that you have to get good results.

"It’s a compliment for Darren Eales, Carlos Bocanegra and also Arthur Blank, of course, because we had a rough start.”

That is not to say that all stories have been successes, though. After struggling at , Remi Garde failed to find his way in Montreal before being dismissed during his second full season. Former Athletic and Wanderers boss Owen Coyle was unable to find much joy in charge of the , while ex-New Zealand manager Anthony Hudson is now in charge of the U.S. Under-20s after a poor stint with the .

What remains to be seen is if this recent coaching flurry is simply a trend or a bigger indicator that MLS is becoming more and more involved in the global soccer scene. For years, MLS was basically in its own little bubble, playing during the summer with a base of players and coaches that were largely domestic.

Recently, the sales of players such as Miguel Almiron, Alphonso Davies and Tyler Adams to Europe have shown a bit of a shift, with MLS clubs becoming bigger buyers and sellers on the global market. This shift in coaching hires is, then, the next logical step in the league's evolution, and that rise can only benefit all involved.

The same way Almiron used MLS as a springboard, so too did Vieira, with both now in Europe more prepared than they would have been otherwise. After years of fighting against it, MLS has slowly accepted its place in the world landscape as a developmental league for players and, now, coaches too. It is the ideal place for them to grow.