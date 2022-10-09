England will face Italy and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualification, while Scotland have Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway to contend with.

England to face Italy and Ukraine

Scotland drawn with Norway & Spain

France to take on the Netherlands

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions are set to face the team that defeated them in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as well as Ukraine - who they beat in the quarter-finals of the same tournament. Scotland will be hoping to stop Haaland and co, while France will square off against the Netherlands in Group B.

EURO 2024 QUALIFACTION DRAW IN FULL:

UEFA

Group A Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus Group B Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar Group C Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta Group D Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia Group E Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania Group H Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino Group I Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra Group J Portugal, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qualification games begin in March 2022 and end in November 2023. The top two teams in each group advance to Euro 2024, with the remaining places being taken by hosts Germany and three play-off winners.