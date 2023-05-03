'Go home, play video games, eat & sleep' - Erling Haaland planning to get straight back down to work after breaking single-season Premier League goal record

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland made history against West Ham but is already thinking about his team's next game against Leeds United.

Haaland scores 35th goal of the season

Sets new Premier League record

But won't let records distract him

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker set a new record for goals scored in a single Premier League season on Wednesday after netting his 35th goal in the English top flight. Haaland now has 51 for the season in all competitions, bringing Dixie Dean's record of 63 into sight, but the Norway international is refusing to get carried away and is simply focusing on his team's next match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't think of this [breaking Dixie Dean's record] now. I'll sleep on this game, wake up tomorrow and then try to get three points against Leeds," he told Sky Sports. "It won't be easy with a new manager. I can't keep thinking of these records or my head would go crazy. I will go home, play some video games, eat and then sleep. Tomorrow I must think about Leeds."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pep Guardiola's side gave Haaland a guard of honour after the match to celebrate his latest achievement, and the City boss was also happy to shower his striker with praise.

"It's unbelievable. How many important goals he's scored to win games, we are so satisfied," he explained. "He's a unique person and he's so special. He deserved the guard of honour because it's an incredible milestone. Another day he might break his own record. He's scored a lot of goals!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland's latest goal helped his team back to the top of the table, with City's treble hopes still very much alive. Yet the striker made it clear he'd happily swap all of his goals for three trophies.

"Yes, yes. It's the most important thing [the treble]," he added. "Everyone knows it's possible but we can't think of the FA Cup final now. We just have to think of Leeds. Every one of the last nine games now is a cup final."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City's next Premier League game is against Leeds United on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.