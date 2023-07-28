Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish send messages to former Manchester City team-mate Riyad Mahrez as winger completes £30m Al-Ahli transfer

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have sent farewell messages to Riyad Mahrez following his move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

WHAT HAPPENED? Riyad Mahrez has signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £30 million ($38.6m). The 32-year-old, who had two years left on his contract at the Etihad, helped the Cityzens win 10 major trophies, including their treble-winning campaign last season, during his five seasons at the club. Now, his old City team-mates Haaland and Grealish have sent messages to the winger on social media.

Instagram (jackgrealish)

Instagram

WHAT THEY SAID: Grealish paid tribute on Instagram: "My brother man. What a legend. Gonna miss you bro!! All the best on your new chapter."

Haaland posted his own message, writing: "A top player and top person, we will miss you, bro. Proud to have played with you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mahrez is one of many big-name players to leave the Premier League for Saudi Arabia. The likes of N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, and Ruben Neves, among others, have already followed Cristiano Ronaldo to the country this summer.

WHAT NEXT? Mahrez will likely make his Al-Ahli debut when the new season gets underway on August 11 against Al-Hazm.