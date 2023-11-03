'We don’t know the future' - Potential Erik ten Hag replacement Ruben Amorim responds to Man Utd links after Sporting CP cup win

Ruben Amorim responded to Manchester United links amid speculation that he could be the next potential Erik ten Hag replacement.

Ten Hag could face the axe

Man Utd lining up replacements

Amorim one of the candidates on the shortlist

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have got off to a dismal start under Erik ten Hag, with eight losses in 15 matches, including consecutive 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle. Reports suggest that Amorim and Zinedine Zidane are being considered as potential replacements for ten Hag if United's struggles persist. While Amorim has been linked several times with a move to the Premier League in the last year-and-a-half due to his impressive performance in Portugal, he remained discreet when questioned about the possibility of managing at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This year I’m not going to go back to the same conversation as last year," he said after guiding Sporting to a convincing 4-2 win over Farense in the Portuguese Cup on Thursday.

"I’m not going to make any kind of comment on these situations. We don’t know the future, it depends on the results."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amorim confirmed that there has been no contact with United as yet, but revealed that he has "an idea" of how the season could potentially end in 2024.

"Regarding the future, I have an idea for the end of the season but I won’t say it now. But the results and the context take us to something different," he said. "I don’t want to be commenting on these things. I have not been contacted by Manchester United."

Amorim is known to have a release clause of approximately €10 million (£8.7 million) in his Sporting contract which could tempt United to go for the tactician. However, the 38-year-old refrained from commenting when asked if he would consider shifting his base to England if the Premier League outfit did trigger his clause.

"I’m not going to be commenting on that. I will respect the contract, everything that is there will be fulfilled," he said.

WHAT NEXT? With time running out, Ten Hag will be eager to turn around the fortunes when United travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday. Whereas, Amorim would hope to extend the lead at the top when Sporting host Estrela Amadora on Sunday evening in Liga Portugal.