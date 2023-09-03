'Everything went against us!' - Erik ten Hag lists referee's mistakes as he insists Alejandro Garnacho goal should have stood and Man Utd should have had a penalty in defeat to Arsenal

Erik ten Hag feels Alejandro Garnacho's goal should have stood and Rasmus Hojlund deserved a penalty in Manchester United's loss to Arsenal.

Ten Hag pointed out referee's mistakes

Praised his team's performance against Arsenal

Felt Garnacho's goal should have stood

WHAT HAPPENED? The United boss praised his team's performance despite a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal and aired his grievances with the referee's decisions that he says cost them the game.

Ten Hag claimed that Garnacho's 88th-minute strike should have stood as VAR had the wrong angle while making the decision. He also stated that a foul on debutant Hojlund should have ended in a penalty for the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Dutch manager said: "I thought we played a very good game but everything went against us. It was not offside [for Garnacho]. It was the wrong angle. It was a penalty on Hojlund, then we concede a goal that's a foul on Jonny Evans - clear and obvious."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners staged an epic comeback to win the crucial Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium. Marcus Rashford handed the visitors the lead in the 27th minute but it was cancelled out almost immediately thanks to Martin Odegaard's equaliser. Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus then scored in injury time to seal three points for their side minutes after Garnacho's goal was disallowed.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will next face Brighton in the Premier League on September 16 after the international break is over.