Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is closing in on a return to first-team action after recovering from an ankle problem.

Eriksen has been out since January

Suffered serious ankle injury

Due to return in April

WHAT HAPPENED? Eriksen was ruled out for at least three months in January after sustaining a serious ankle injury in a challenge with Andy Carroll during United's FA Cup third-round win over Reading. Ten Hag has now confirmed that the Denmark international is due back next month after making a good recovery from his injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At some point in April, yes, he will be back," he told reporters. "He is doing really good in his rehab, the progress is very good and we have to see how that develops in the coming weeks."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen's return will be a boost to United, as the Dane had impressed since arriving on a free transfer. The Red Devils are also facing a packed fixture list in April, with nine games in all competitions scheduled, and will miss key midfielder Casemiro for three of those fixtures due to suspension.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Eriksen has not played since January but is still level with Mohamed Salah and Leandro Trossard for most league assists this term (7), behind only Kevin de Bruyne (12) and Bukayo Saka (nine).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils take on Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday at Old Trafford.