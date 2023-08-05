'He must prove it!' - Erik ten Hag challenges £72m signing Rasmus Hojlund to show he is what Man Utd need

Erik Ten Hag has praised Manchester United's £72 million ($92m) signing Rasmus Hojlund and asked his new striker to prove his worth at Old Trafford.

Hojlund officially unveiled

Ten Hag sees "huge potential"

Explains his role in squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag was extremely positive about what the Denmark star will bring to his side. While praising his qualities as a number nine, he also insisted that Hojlund has a lot of work to do to prove himself within United's attacking line.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think he has huge potential. He is a real frontman," Ten Hag told reporters. "Very direct to the goal, very good presser, a physical presence. I think in the balance of this squad, we needed that."

He added: "Finally, the player has to prove it. That is the character we need; we need hungry players and he is a player who is so determined to score goals, winning games and winning trophies."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After weeks of speculation, Hojlund's signing was made official on Saturday, with the 20-year-old joining on a five-year deal. He'll slot into a forward line featuring stars such as Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, as United look to boost their potency in front of goal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils' pre-season schedule has been jam-packed, with their bumper tour of the USA sandwiched by trips to Norway, Edinburgh, and finally Ireland. On Sunday, they wrap things with a friendly against Athletic Club at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.