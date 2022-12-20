Erik ten Hag brings in life coach for Manchester United players to improve mentality as Premier League returns

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recruited a life coach to help limit the mental burden on players returning from the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester United back in competitive action a mere three days after the World Cup final, Ten Hag has recognised the strain the winter tournament has potentially put on his players and brought in a life coach to try and combat any mental fatigue burdening the squad, according to The Telegraph. Rainer Koers, picked to help the team, has been pictured in several training photos in recent weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Koers works as a senior performance coach for Dutch company Talent Academy Group (TAG). He attended United's mid-season tour of Spain and aims to aid players' emotional recovery in a bid to quickly reintegrate them amid a frantic schedule.

As well as calling on Koers, the report states that Ten Hag is in talks with experts and executives from cycling teams who compete in the Tour de France, to get advice on sleeping patterns and nutrition and leave no stone unturned ahead of United's return to action.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Red Devils are welcoming back Argentine World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez as well as French runner up Raphael Varane, who will no doubt return to Carrington in contrasting mindsets. The likes of Casemiro, Antony and United's England cohort returned to training this week following a week's break after leaving Qatar. Their first-choice centre-back pairing are expected to receive the same break.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils return to action against Burnley in the Carabao Cup on December 21, before facing Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on December 27.