Erik Lamela's defining moment! Sevilla star's heroics take club past Juventus and into another Europa League final - but Jose Mourinho's Roma await

Erik Lamela scored an extra-time winner for Sevilla to send the Spanish side to the Europa League final for the seventh time.

Vlahovic scored opener before Suso equalised

L amela grabbed extra-time winner

Roma await after defeating Leverkusen

TELL ME MORE: After a hectic 90 minutes, the semi-finalists needed extra-time to settle things. Both sides had their chances in the additional period, but Lamela's header proved decisive. The creative playmaker once upon a time began his career at Roma, and many years later, he will now meet them in the final after one of his greatest career moments.

Sevilla could have put the game away in the first half if not for the heroics of Wojciech Szczesny, who made a handful of saves to keep the home side out. And his team rewarded his efforts, with Vlahovic chipping Yassine Bounou to give Juventus a 2-1 aggregate lead. But Suso responded shortly after, thrashing the ball into the net from 20 yards out. Lamela eventually played hero in extra-time, rising to meet Bryan Gil's cross with a bullet header to send Sevilla to the Europa League final once again.

THE MVP: Lamela isn't notorious for his heading prowess, but he perhaps should get up for a few more on the evidence of his winner Thursday night. The winger timed his jump perfectly and sent Gil's cross flying into the far corner. It capped off a perfect cameo from the former Spurs man. Lamela offered a creative spark when the contest was getting away from Sevilla, and his running to pressure the Juventus backline was crucial, too. He won a free-kick at the end of it all to cap off a memorable showing.

THE BIG LOSER: European success has been elusive for Max Allegri during his two spells at Juventus. He was perhaps unlucky in the Champions League, twice facing formidable opponents in finals. But he hasn't done much to inspire confidence in Europe's other major competition. And his poor run continued here. Juventus were poor in the first leg, and although they turned in a resolute defensive showing, the Old Lady didn't do enough at the other end. Could this be the end of his tenure for a second time?

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Sevilla will face Jose Mourinho's Roma as they pursue an eighth Europa League title. Juventus, meanwhile, will look to ensure Champions League football next year as they see out the Serie A season.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐