Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea number revealed! £106.8m midfielder's new jersey leaks ahead of his unveiling

The squad number of Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez has been leaked, with the Argentine following in the footsteps of a recently departed midfielder.

Fernandez signed on deadline day

Midfielder takes No.5 shirt

Previously worn by Jorginho

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old, who has joined the Blues in a British record deal from Benfica, will take over the No.5 shirt previously worn this season by Jorginho, after he made the switch to London rivals Arsenal in a similarly last-minute deadline day deal. A picture of Fernandez's new jersey was released online by journalist Fabrizio Romano before his official unveiling at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only does Fernandez have some immediate big shoes to fill after succeeding Jorginho, he will also have to live up to the same standards as club legends Michael Essien, Frank Leboeuf and Steve Clarke, who also donned the famous No.5 in their Chelsea careers. With a World Cup and Young Player of the Tournament already to his name, the Argentine playmaker looks set to make the shirt number his own.

WHAT NEXT? With Fernandez's official announcement at his new club imminent, Chelsea fans will be raring to see their record signing step out at Stamford Bridge, which could take place in their Premier League matchup against Fulham on Friday.