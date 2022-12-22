‘How is my English?’ - France’s record-breaking goalscorer Giroud bites back at Australian shirt swap accusations

Olivier Giroud has bitten back at accusations he snubbed Australian shirt swap requests at the 2022 World Cup by pretending not to speak English.

Les Bleus opened campaign against Socceroos

AC Milan striker netted twice

Did trade jerseys at the end of the match

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international striker, who became his country’s all-time leading goalscorer in Qatar, pulled level with Thierry Henry at the top of a notable goal chart when bagging a brace against the Socceroos in a tournament opener for Les Bleus. Jason Cummings has claimed that after that contest he was ignored by the veteran AC Milan forward when attempting to negotiate a jersey exchange, but Giroud has shown in a social media post that he was happy to grant requests from members of the Australia squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Hibs and Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine, who is now on the books of German outfit St Pauli, was the man to land Giroud’s shirt at the end of a 4-1 defeat for Australia against a side that were reigning world champions at the time.

WHAT NEXT? While Cummings was left empty-handed, Australian stars did do well out of their trip to the Middle East as Hearts midfielder Cameron Devlin was able to swap shirts with Lionel Messi after a last-16 encounter in which the iconic Argentine – who went on to inspire his country to global glory – made his 1,000th competitive career appearance.